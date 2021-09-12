Cynthia Ann Guhin Mayer

October 7, 1950-August 13, 2021

Cynthia Guhin Mayer passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at home in Mesa, Arizona.

Cynthia (Cindy) was born on October 7, 1950 to Richard and Margaret (Pusl) Guhin in Omaha, Nebraska with her twin sister Kathleen. The family moved to Bettendorf, Iowa in 1960. The family of eleven resided at 1115 Bellevue Court during Cindy's childhood and for another 50 some years. Cindy attended Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and School through grade eight. After graduating from Bettendorf High School in 1968 she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree at the University of Iowa in 1972. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Robert Mayer, Jr. on June 10, 1972. In 1975 they welcomed first son David and their second son Brian in 1980 both born in Iowa City.

Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, in laws Robert Mayer, Sr. and Ceil Wanda (Pritz) and Nina Mayer. Brothers Daniel Guhin, Joseph Guhin and Richard Guhin, Jr. She is survived by her husband Robert Mayer Jr., sons David (Katie) Mayer, Brian (Jill) Mayer and grandchildren Christopher, Elin and Anabel. Also, twin sister Kathleen (Bruce) Sterba, Patrick Guhin, Margaret (Richard) Schenck, Mary (Phillip) Whitaker and John (Lynn) Guhin. Sisters-in-laws Angela Guhin, Carla Guhin and Katherine Guhin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 11:00 AM on September 25, 2021. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NAMI Omaha, PO Box 24028, Omaha, NE 68124.