Dale A. Younkin

December 17, 1936-November 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dale A. Younkin, of Davenport, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the age of 83. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Younkin was born in Davenport, IA, on December 17, 1936, to Rene W. Younkin and Cirreta D. Younkin. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1954 and served two years in the First Cavalry Division United States Army, attaining the Rank of Specialist E-4. He was employed as a machine builder by M.A. Ford Manufacturing Company, retiring in January, 2002. Dale married Doris Block on December 26, 1959, in Grand Mound, IA. He later married Marsha Taggart on October 6, 1973, in Rock Island, IL.

He is survived by his oldest son, Kurtis, and wife, Debbie, of Ames, IA, and their sons, Steven and his wife, Ruiman, of Ankeny, IA, and Kyle and his wife, Alysa, of Urbandale, IA; his youngest son, Kenton and wife, Sheila, of Lafayette, CO, and their daughters, Allyson and Taylor; his daughter, Laurie Erdes, and her children, Kimberly and Joseph, of St. Germain, WI; a brother, Francis, and wife, Patricia, of Park View, IA; a sister, Cherilyn Mueller, and husband, Chris, of The Village, FL; a sister-in-law, Elva Younkin, of Medford, OR; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and older brother, W. Gene Younkin, of Ridgecrest, CA.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, please share your memories of Dale online.