Dale Alan Buesing

January 24, 1932-June 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-Dale Alan Buesing, 89, lifelong resident of Davenport, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Services will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10 am at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 pm and from 9:30 to 10 am Wednesday, at the mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Dale was born January 24, 1932, the son of Arthur and Loretta (Hebbeln) Buesing. He grew up in the West end, where he and brothers, Dave and Stan embarked on many escapades. Dale lost his mother at the age of four. His father then married Bernice "Bee" Westphal in 1947. Their stepmother tried desperately to civilize the teenage boys with debatable success. He attended Davenport High School, was a member of the Mohassan Grotto and proudly served in the US Navy Reserves.

The boys joined their dad at the family business, Buesing's Automotive, as soon as they could turn a wrench. The business was a fixture at 4th and Gaines Street for decades.

Dale married Lola Brenneman in 1957, enjoying 37 years of marriage. They had five children: Terri (Matt) Flynn, Chris, Linda (Kevin) Anderson, Brian and Julie (Ron) Hoffman. Lola died in 1994. He married Jane (Gordy) Wilson Evans in 1997 and became a loving stepfather to Teresa (Wilson) Decker, Greg, Steve and Nancy Wilson, Beckey Evans and their families. He enjoyed many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dale liked to tinker with anything containing motors. He was a real-life MacGyver who could turn trash into treasures.

In addition to his wife Jane and children, he is survived by brother, Stan (Betty) Buesing, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by a brother Dave and stepdaughter, Beckey Evans.