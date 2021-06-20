Dale Leo LeClair

June 22, 1941-June 13, 2021

Dale Leo LeClair, 79, a lifelong resident of Iowa, died June 13, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Davenport to Leo and Anola LeClair, Dale was a farmer through and through renowned for his bib overalls, love for classic tractors, and his ability to fix just about anything. The son of a WWII veteran, Dale proudly served in the Army National Guard from 1964 to 1969. Dale loved good country cooking and had a favorite spot around town for everything from biscuits and gravy to fried chicken.

A kind and gentle man, Dale made friends wherever he went and he went a lot of places, visiting friends and family across the U.S. and delivering sweet corn along the way. Dale was known for his sly sense of humor, his love for practical jokes, and his shenanigans with his dear friend Jim in the Ford Econoline they called "Elvira".

Dale is deeply mourned by his sister Barbara Coiner and brother-in-law Harold of Longmont, CO; daughter Michelle Romo, son-in-law Raphael, and granddaughter Samantha of Colorado Springs, CO; his son Bradley LeClair and daughter-in-law Colleen Quinn of Washington DC; and his extended network including numerous cousins, Joyce Aguilar, the Zinger family, fellow members of Parents Without Partners and the American Legion, and countless dear friends.

Dale's family is grateful for the loving care and friendship by the staff and residents at Ridgecrest Village. Although Dale did not want a formal service, his family looks forward to hosting a celebration of life at a future date.