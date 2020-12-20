Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dale T. Moore
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Dale T. Moore

March 15, 1938-December 18, 2020

ELDRIDGE-Dale T. Moore, 82, of Eldridge, formerly of rural Donahue, died Friday, December 18, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. His service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on his obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. A link to the service will appear by 9:50 a.m. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22nd at the funeral home. Face masks are required and social distancing must be adhered to at the visitation and funeral service. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Donahue Sportsmen's Club, or Hope Lodge in Iowa City.

Dale was born March 15, 1938 in Davenport, Iowa the son of Thomas and Alice (Keppy) Moore. Dale served his country in the United States Army. He married Mary Ann Orendorf, December 19, 1959 at First Christian Church in Davenport.

Dale farmed in Scott County and was a beef and pork producer. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge, charter member of the Scott County Sherriff Posse, Donahue Sportsmen's Club, and the Scott County Farm Bureau. Dale loved his land and his family, and took loving care of both all of his life.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary Ann; children, Michael (Carolyn) Moore of DeWitt, Christa (Tom) Brashaw of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Timothy (Sue) Moore of rural Davenport, and Patrick (Tammy) Moore of rural Donahue; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie (Martin) Spainhower of Eldridge; brothers, Keith (Deanna) Moore of Davenport and Ivan Moore of Eldridge.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Burdell Arp; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Moore.

Online condolences may be made to Dale's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My deepest condolences are with the Moore family. I will always remember Dale as a kind and welcoming person, never without a smile and a warm, friendly demeanor. God bless Mary and Mike, Tim, Christa and Pat and all of their children, spouses and grandchildren. With love from Gretchen Orendorf.
Gretchen Orendorf
Family
December 22, 2020
My thoughts, prayers and sympathy are with you at this sad time. Dale was a nice kid in country school and a nice man all through life.
Verla Wulf
December 22, 2020
Tim, I'm sincerely sorry for your loss.
Chris E. Yount
December 21, 2020
Thomas Orendorf
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results