Dale T. Moore

March 15, 1938-December 18, 2020

ELDRIDGE-Dale T. Moore, 82, of Eldridge, formerly of rural Donahue, died Friday, December 18, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. His service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on his obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. A link to the service will appear by 9:50 a.m. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22nd at the funeral home. Face masks are required and social distancing must be adhered to at the visitation and funeral service. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Donahue Sportsmen's Club, or Hope Lodge in Iowa City.

Dale was born March 15, 1938 in Davenport, Iowa the son of Thomas and Alice (Keppy) Moore. Dale served his country in the United States Army. He married Mary Ann Orendorf, December 19, 1959 at First Christian Church in Davenport.

Dale farmed in Scott County and was a beef and pork producer. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge, charter member of the Scott County Sherriff Posse, Donahue Sportsmen's Club, and the Scott County Farm Bureau. Dale loved his land and his family, and took loving care of both all of his life.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary Ann; children, Michael (Carolyn) Moore of DeWitt, Christa (Tom) Brashaw of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Timothy (Sue) Moore of rural Davenport, and Patrick (Tammy) Moore of rural Donahue; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie (Martin) Spainhower of Eldridge; brothers, Keith (Deanna) Moore of Davenport and Ivan Moore of Eldridge.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Burdell Arp; and sister-in-law, Lorraine Moore.

Online condolences may be made to Dale's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.