Dale M. Tegard
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Dale M. Tegard

May 16, 1955-January 4, 2022

DAVENPORT-Dale M. Tegard, 66, Davenport, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery - Mausoleum Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family, in care of Denice Tousignant.

Dale was born May 16, 1955 in Burbank, California, son of Floyd and Helen Tegard.

He is survived by his father, Floyd Tegard; siblings, Denice (Roger) Tousignant, Deborah Potter, Dennis Tegard; step-children, Amanda Hans, Gary Ronzheimer; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and son, David.

Condolences may be shared at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 12, 2022.
