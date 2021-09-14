Dan Dannacher

May 15, 1951–September 12, 2021

DAVENPORT-Dan Dannacher, age 70, succumbed to cancer after leading an interesting life, lived his way.

He began and ended life in Davenport, but also lived and worked in Kettering, Memphis, and Iowa City. A graduate of Central High, and a student at the University of Iowa, he remained a loyal Hawks, Reds, and Browns fan. He loved a good road trip with friends or family, and along the way played golf in 47 states. He was a successful sales rep for 3M, KLJB, and Heavy Lift, and could talk with anyone, and often did. Later he "stopped working" and took care of his parents and older relatives in town for 20 years. Dan was always good for a joke or a clever twist on words. Excellent at pool and darts, he once hit back-to-back, inside-the-park grand-slams in one game for his co-ed team. He was an avid reader of 2-4 books a week, who cared deeply for those in his inner circle. He is in the top 99% of uncles, having invented mall surfing when his California nieces were young. He was a tremendously supportive brother who always had our backs.

He is survived by his sister Pam Zepeda and husband James of Davenport, and his sister Lynn Dannacher-Morris, husband Robert, and adoring nieces Sierra and Marilyn of California. He had a good moral compass, was a good human, and is a force that will be missed.

There will be a gathering at Runge Mortuary at 838 Kimberly Road on Thursday, September 16th from 4-7 pm.