Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Dan Alan Roe
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Dr. Dan Alan Roe

October 12, 1949-December 14, 2020

DeWitt-Dr. Dan Alan Roe, 71, died Monday, December 14, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.

Born October 12, 1949, in Fairfield to the late Robert and Beatrice (Fleming) Roe, Dan previously served as Superintendent of Schools for the Central Community School District.

Surviving are wife, Marla Kay; son, Michael (Danica); grandsons, Kaidan, Keagan and Kolten; brother, Steve (Nancy) and sister, Brenda (Pat) Weeda.

Visitation is at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, with a graveside service and military rites 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mount Ayr. Pastor Marty Burgus officiating.

Complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Schultz Funeral Homes
722 8th Street, DeWitt, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear of Dan's passing. I'll always remember the kindness he showed to my family and me when we visited Mount Ayr in the early 90s when my children were young. He commented that my children were beautiful. That touched me.
Kathy Seatris
December 30, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to Marla & Family. Dan was a kind and caring individual. Always enjoyed our conversations and memories of Dan & Marla´s time in Murray. The Murray Community School and community were benefactors of Dan´s leadership and visionary programs. Dennis & Marla Jeter.
Dennis Jeter
December 18, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to Marla & family. Dan was a kind and caring individual. Always enjoyed our conversations and memories of Dan´s time in Murray. The Murray Community school and community were benefactors of Dan´s leadership and visionary programs. Dennis & Marla Jeter.
Dennis Jeter
December 16, 2020
John Hall
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results