Dr. Dan Alan Roe

October 12, 1949-December 14, 2020

DeWitt-Dr. Dan Alan Roe, 71, died Monday, December 14, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.

Born October 12, 1949, in Fairfield to the late Robert and Beatrice (Fleming) Roe, Dan previously served as Superintendent of Schools for the Central Community School District.

Surviving are wife, Marla Kay; son, Michael (Danica); grandsons, Kaidan, Keagan and Kolten; brother, Steve (Nancy) and sister, Brenda (Pat) Weeda.

Visitation is at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, with a graveside service and military rites 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mount Ayr. Pastor Marty Burgus officiating.

Complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.