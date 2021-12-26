Menu
Rev. Daniel Malcom Buck
Rev. Daniel Malcom Buck

November 26, 2021

Memorial services for Rev. Daniel Malcom Buck will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 28 at Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church in Moline. Due to restrictions on travel, the service will be streamed on Youtube live as Pastor Dan Buck's Memorial Service December 28. The link is https://youtu.be/NeRNFAdIHqE. For those attending in person, masks will be expected. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Preacher's Aid Society, P.O. Box 9207, Springfield, Illinois 62794.

Rev. Buck died on November 26 in Davenport.

Rev. Buck's obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church
Moline, IA
