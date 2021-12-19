Daniel 'Dan' William Dismer

December 16, 2021

Daniel 'Dan' William Dismer, 73, of Coal Valley, Illinois, passed away at home on December 16, 2021 after a long battle with stage four kidney cancer.

Dan was born in April 1948 to Harold & Verlee 'Lee' Dismer in Davenport, Iowa. He attended Rock Island High School, where he earned a place at the Illinois State Finals for swimming. He later enlisted in the United States Navy in 1968. While stationed at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California, he met Virginia 'Ginny.' They wed in 1973 and had three children.

Dan worked in the energy industry and as an electrician before starting a long-term career at the Rock Island Arsenal as a machinist. After retiring in 2004 he enjoyed staying home, researching family genealogy, working with computers, taking care of his two 'muscle cars' and listening to country music.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice Dismer. He is survived by his wife, Ginny, Coal Valley, IL; children Sheila (Jim) Mountain, Jamie (Casey) Brodersen, Derek Dismer; grandchildren Ellie (Jake) Wietholder, Spencer Haynie, Avery Mountain, Hans Brodersen, Finn Brodersen, Kieli Seams; great-grandchildren Bryson and Hadley, brother Jeff (Martha) Dismer, and cousin Kathy Lennon.

Public visitation will be held at Runge Mortuary in Davenport on Thursday, December 23rd from 12-2 pm. A private interment will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Davenport American Legion. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.