Daniel B. Erps

August 25, 1963-November 21, 2020

DAVENPORT-Daniel B. Erps, son of Ronald and Janet, born in Davenport, Iowa, August 25th, 1963, passed away in Mesa, Arizona.

He graduated from Lindbergh High in 1981, Scott Community College in 1983, Southern Illinois in 1991.

Joined the United States Marine Corps as an Aircraft Navigation Technician. He had a passion for his country and embraced the Marine Corps motto to the fullest, Semper Fidelis. He was an outdoor enthusiast, loved to be in nature.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Janet, siblings, Michele, David and Jenna.

The family asks that we celebrate his life rather than mourn his early passing.