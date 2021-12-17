Daniel B. Kaufman

October 22, 1928-December 14, 2021

Daniel B. Kaufman, 93, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center-East in Davenport.

Daniel Burton Kaufman was born at home in rural Delmar, Iowa to the late Rosa Matilda "Tillie" Jacobsen and Burton L. Kaufman on October 22, 1928. He graduated from DeWitt High School in 1946. From 1951 until 1953, he served in the US Army in Korea during the Korean Conflict, reaching the rank of Staff Sargent. He married Joan Marie Niemann in Atlanta, Georgia on August 4, 1951. Joan passed away on January 19, 2018.

Danny worked for Highway Motor Co., owned and operated his auto repair shop, farmed, and was service manager for Bob Ripper Ford. In 1982, he went to work for the post office as a rural carrier and retired in 1995. He enjoyed stock car racing, collecting and working on old Cockshutt tractors, traveling, farming, playing cards, and going to his grandkids' activities. Danny was involved in the DeWitt Iowa Twirlers, and Cob City Hobblers Square Dance Clubs. He belonged to the Ikes, the Masonic Lodge where he was a 32nd Degree Mason, and the Eugene McManus American Legion Post #238. Danny was a member of the Delmar and DeWitt United Methodist Churches.

Surviving are his children, Roger (Cheryl) Kaufman of DeWitt and Connie (Roger) Burzlaff of Grand Mound; grandchildren, Karna (Chris) Reicks, Kerry (Amber) Burzlaff and Kendra (B.J.) Yaddof; great-grandchildren, Kade, Kallie and Keaton Burzlaff, Aidan and Owen Yaddof and Ella Reicks; sisters-in-law, Gloria Kaufman of Maquoketa, and Liz Niemann of DeWitt; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Jeanette, sisters Bertilla, Leila (Henry) Petersen, Gladys (Clayton) Mickelson, and a brother, LaVern Kaufman; in-laws, Albert & Malinda Kruse, sisters- and brothers-in-law, Evelyn (Wilmer) Marxen, Hazel (Donnie) Bousselot and Loretta (Arnold) Busch, Arlene (Joe) Scorpil, and Rollie Niemann.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the United Methodist Church, DeWitt with the Rev. Jeff Bixby officiating. Burial and Military Rites will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery.

