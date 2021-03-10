Menu
Daniel C. Lanaghan
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Davenport West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Daniel C. Lanaghan

February 9, 1953-February 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Daniel C. Lanaghan, 68, of Rock Island, known to many as "Lano", died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at home. Cremation rites were accorded. There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport or a charity of your choice. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Dan was born on February 9, 1953 in Clinton, Iowa, a son of Charles W. and June Butzbach Lanaghan. He grew up in Davenport and graduated from Davenport West High School, class of 1971.

Dan worked several jobs in his career and retired from Insurance Audit Services, Inc. in Davenport.

Dan was an avid Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball fan, played softball in his youth and enjoyed golfing. He was a big fan of the group, Chicago and had been a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Bert Turnbull, Edmonds, Wash., nephew Adrian (Brandy) Turnbull and great-nephew Malcolm Turnbull, all of San Francisco,CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences. Played softball (slow pitch) with Lano many years ago. We had some good times.
Mike Ryan
March 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy! I new Lano since elementary school at Wilson and hung around with him in those days also and he was a good person. I saw him at our 45th class reunion and talk to him briefly and thought he looked good and hadn't changed much in the 45 years. Sorry to see he passed and once again you have my condolences.
Tommy Stevenson
March 10, 2021
Lano was always friendly and had stories to share! May the memories you shared with Lano bring you comfort.
Connie Gregg
March 10, 2021
