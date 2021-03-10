Daniel C. Lanaghan

February 9, 1953-February 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Daniel C. Lanaghan, 68, of Rock Island, known to many as "Lano", died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at home. Cremation rites were accorded. There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport or a charity of your choice. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Dan was born on February 9, 1953 in Clinton, Iowa, a son of Charles W. and June Butzbach Lanaghan. He grew up in Davenport and graduated from Davenport West High School, class of 1971.

Dan worked several jobs in his career and retired from Insurance Audit Services, Inc. in Davenport.

Dan was an avid Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball fan, played softball in his youth and enjoyed golfing. He was a big fan of the group, Chicago and had been a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Bert Turnbull, Edmonds, Wash., nephew Adrian (Brandy) Turnbull and great-nephew Malcolm Turnbull, all of San Francisco,CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

