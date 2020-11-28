Daniel W. Nietfeldt

May 31, 1939-November 26, 2020

Wheatland - Daniel W. Nietfeldt, age 81 of Wheatland, passed away on Thursday November 26, 2020 at Wheatland Manor. Funeral services will be held on Monday November 30 at 10:30 A.M at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden with Reverend Daniel Redhage officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in rural Wheatland. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M until service time at the church.

Dan was born on May 31, 1939 in Chicago Heights, IL to William and Esther (Hotchkins) Nietfeldt. He was united in marriage to Nancy Homrighausen on March 4, 1967 in Burlington, WI.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Elizabeth (Chad) Wright of Corinth, TX; sons, Philip (Holly) Nietfeldt of Wilton and Pete (Kathy) Rytman of Mt. Pleasant, WI; grandchildren Joshua Dornelas, Sara Rothan, Maddison Nietfeldt, Jacob Nietfeldt, and Amanda Rytman; two great grandchildren; sister, Gloria Jensen of Burlington, WI; brothers, Robert of Burlington, WI and William of Elkhorn, WI; and many nieces & nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce; brothers, Dietrich and Harley; and granddaughter, Faith.

Dan served his country in the United States Army as a Military Policeman during the Korean Conflict from 1963-1965 in Camp House, Korea with the 545th MP division. He was a member of the American Legion in Lowden and VFW in Kansasville, WI. Dan, commonly known as "Digger", and his wife owned and operated Dan's Excavating & Grading for 50 years and truly loved his job. Dan was a quiet, fair man with a big heart and was often looked to for advice. He enjoyed traveling to rodeos and was known for his cowboy boots. He loved spending time with his family and riding his ATV at the family cabin. As long as he was operating something he was happy. Dan was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and a devout lifelong Christian.

Cards may be sent to Nancy at 1253 240th St, Wheatland IA 52777.

