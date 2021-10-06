Daniel Dean Welu

Daniel Dean Welu, 62, died peacefully Sunday, October 3, 2021 surrounded with love by his family following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 PM, Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Stephen Witt officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville.

Dan was born June 28, 1959 in Marshall, MN, The son of David and Lucille (Thielges) Welu. He was a graduate of Indian Hills Community College, where he met the love of his life. On October 11, 1980 Dan married Evelyn McDowell in Ottumwa.

Dan was a Substation Electrician Crew Leader at Mid-American Energy, where he had an outstanding career for 41 years. He frequently spoke of the challenges that he enjoyed solving at work.

Dan was a member of IBEW International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He enjoyed the Thielges Hunting Club and was an avid Viking and Hawkeye fan. Dan loved the outdoors, especially time spent hunting, boating, and fishing. Dan loved traveling, date nights, but most important to him was time spent with his family. Dan was a very selfless, kind, loving, warm-hearted soul. Truly one of a kind; he left a lasting impression on many.

Dan is survived by his wife, Evelyn and their children Erika Welu of Iowa City, Adam (Carmela) Welu as well as his Granddaughter Arianna of Des Moines; his parents, David and Lucille of Cherry Valley, IL; siblings, Douglas (Melissa) Welu of Oconomowoc, WI and Daryl (Jessica) Welu of Crystal Lake, IL; nieces and nephews, Grace, Nicholas, Kayla, Megan, and Joshua; and sisters-in-law, Gerry (Charles) Anderson, Carolyn Hannan, and Faye (Donnie) Greiner; and extended family.

Dan was preceded by his grandparents; his nephew, Jacob; and his in-laws, Harold and Shearley McDowell.