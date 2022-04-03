Daniel Joseph Wilharber

March 2, 1955-March 31, 2022

Daniel Joseph Wilharber, 67, passed away March 31, 2022 after a brief illness. Private interment will be held at Glendale Cemetery, in Des Moines and a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date in Davenport.

Dan was born on March 2, 1955 in Davenport, Iowa to parents, Clarence and Leota (Feddersen) Wilharber. He graduated from Davenport Assumption High School in 1973. On August 3, 1974, he was united in marriage to Lynn Stanage in Davenport. They had three sons, Randy, Brad and Brian. They lived in Davenport until 1986, before moving to Ottumwa, where they raised their boys and lived until 2015. Upon his retirement, Dan and Lynn relocated to Urbandale.

Dan was a longtime employee of UPS and upon his retirement from UPS, he worked for Wacker Chemical in Eddyville, Iowa until his second retirement in 2014.

Dan was a member of the Elks and the Knight of Columbus. He was a coach in the Ottumwa Youth Football League and served on the board of the Ottumwa Youth Basketball League. He was also a coach with the Ottumwa Babe Ruth Baseball League. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and served on the board of SE IA I-Club for many years. He also was a devoted Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He enjoyed golfing in his spare time - and most of all, loved spending time with his family and many friends.

Dan is survived by his wife, Lynn; sons, Randy (Meredith) Wilharber, Bradley Wilharber and Brian Wilharber; grandchildren Kyler, Beckett and Kaleb; siblings, Nancy Craig, John Wilharber and Gary (Sandy) Wilharber as well as several nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Kenny, Mary Daughtery and Joyce Johnson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Iowa Methodist Medical Center and Dr. Shawn Hancock of the Iowa Clinic for their loving care and friendship.

Memorial contributions, in Dan's name, may be directed to the Blue Lips Foundation at 3201 – 163rd Street, Urbandale, IA 50323 or online at www.bluelipsfoundation.org/donate. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.