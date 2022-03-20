Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danielle Brooke Martinez
1978 - 2022
BORN
1978
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Danielle Brooke Martinez (Hacker)

February 20, 1978-March 13, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Danielle Brooke Martinez (Hacker), 44, of East Moline, Illinois, left the world forever changed after her passing on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Per her wishes, cremation rites have taken place. Private family services were held on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Danielle Martinez was born on February 20, 1978, the daughter of Lori Loving and Michael Murphy. She married David Martinez on September 24, 2004.

She is survived by her three children, Khalil Hacker, Alaina Martinez, and Larissa Martinez; her mom, Lori Loving; her husband, David Martinez; five aunts, three uncles, and ten cousins.

For full obituary visit:

https:/www.hmdfuneralhome.com/obituaryanielle-Martinez.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.