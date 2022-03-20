Danielle Brooke Martinez (Hacker)

February 20, 1978-March 13, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Danielle Brooke Martinez (Hacker), 44, of East Moline, Illinois, left the world forever changed after her passing on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Per her wishes, cremation rites have taken place. Private family services were held on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Danielle Martinez was born on February 20, 1978, the daughter of Lori Loving and Michael Murphy. She married David Martinez on September 24, 2004.

She is survived by her three children, Khalil Hacker, Alaina Martinez, and Larissa Martinez; her mom, Lori Loving; her husband, David Martinez; five aunts, three uncles, and ten cousins.

For full obituary visit:

https:/www.hmdfuneralhome.com/obituaryanielle-Martinez.