Danielle Rentfro

January 24, 1975-September 2, 2021

DAVENPORT-Danielle Rentfro passed away peacefully at her home in Davenport, IA on Thursday September 2nd surrounded by her family.

Danielle was born on January 24, 1975 to Dan and Dorothy Hennings. She was united in marriage to Gary Rentfro on November 14, 1998 in Las Vegas, NV.

Danielle was a kind person with a vivacious personality, a ready smile, was the life of any party, and could make anyone laugh. She would not hesitate to help anyone in need. She loved her family, especially her stepchildren, nieces and nephews. Danielle loved rock bands, in particular Tesla and enjoyed concerts, shopping, and time with her family and friends. Danielle will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Rentfro, stepchildren Amanda Agan and Jacob Rentwood, step grandchildren Izabella and Landyn, her mother, Dorothy Hennings, her father, Daniel Hennings, her sisters, Beth (Dave) Pietan and Amie (Jim) Morris, her bonus sister, Angela Demski, her nieces, Allison Morris, Kaitlyn Pietan, and Tiffany Demski, and her nephews, Zachary Morris, Nicholas Morris, and Joshua Pietan.

Danielle will be cremated with a celebration of life at a later date.