Danielle Rentfro
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of the Quad Cities
701 12TH Street
Moline, IL

Danielle Rentfro

January 24, 1975-September 2, 2021

DAVENPORT-Danielle Rentfro passed away peacefully at her home in Davenport, IA on Thursday September 2nd surrounded by her family.

Danielle was born on January 24, 1975 to Dan and Dorothy Hennings. She was united in marriage to Gary Rentfro on November 14, 1998 in Las Vegas, NV.

Danielle was a kind person with a vivacious personality, a ready smile, was the life of any party, and could make anyone laugh. She would not hesitate to help anyone in need. She loved her family, especially her stepchildren, nieces and nephews. Danielle loved rock bands, in particular Tesla and enjoyed concerts, shopping, and time with her family and friends. Danielle will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Rentfro, stepchildren Amanda Agan and Jacob Rentwood, step grandchildren Izabella and Landyn, her mother, Dorothy Hennings, her father, Daniel Hennings, her sisters, Beth (Dave) Pietan and Amie (Jim) Morris, her bonus sister, Angela Demski, her nieces, Allison Morris, Kaitlyn Pietan, and Tiffany Demski, and her nephews, Zachary Morris, Nicholas Morris, and Joshua Pietan.

Danielle will be cremated with a celebration of life at a later date.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 7, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of the Quad Cities
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of the best people I ever met. Always so happy whenever I spoke to her in junior high and high school. Seeing her at our last class reunion a few years ago, I knew she was one of those people that always treated you the same no matter how many years had gone by. She will be missed by so many.
Annie Bridges
Friend
September 16, 2021
I'm very sorry to hear of Danielle's passing. She and I were school mates. I will miss her sweet smile and her kind words. Our condolences to her family and friends.
Alicia Perry
September 8, 2021
Dorothy - so sorry to hear about your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Try to keep all good memories in your heart .... If I wasn´t in Florida, I would be there for you ....
Louise Lingafelter
September 7, 2021
Danielle was my best friend in jr high. There was never a time we weren´t together. Such a great person always happy and laughing. RIP Danielle you will be missed
Melissa Gottschalk (conger)
September 7, 2021
Danielle was so much fun when we worked together at Kirlins. She was a beautiful person, inside and out Sending my love and sympathy to her entire family. Especially to her sister and my friend Amie
Sonya Tawney
Friend
September 7, 2021
