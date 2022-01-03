Menu
Danita E. Bassett
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021

Danita E Bassett

September 14, 1967-December 26, 2021

Danita passed away on December 26, 2021.

She is survived by three children, Robert Bassett, Chasey Bassett and Courtney Bassett (all of Rock Island, Illinois), Grandchildren, Z'Ariya, Martaveon, Leilani, Roy'el, Isaiah, Jayden and Talia. Siblings: Gina (Romel) Hurd, Bobbie Bassett Jr, Gino Bassett, Regina Bassett, Dino Bassett, Margaret Bassett, Rico Bassett and Mario Bassett. Parents: Bobbie Bassett Sr and Ethel Bassett.

A Celebration of Danita's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on January 7th at Walls of Deliverance Church, 5040 Pinson Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119. A memorial service will be held in Rock Island at a later date.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Walls of Deliverance Church
5040 Pinson Street, Fort Worth, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences for the Basset family. My God wrap his arm around you all. Good bye beautiful Donita
Judith Ndubisi
January 5, 2022
