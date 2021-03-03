Danny A. Lear

April 10, 1947-February 28, 2021

MOLINE-Danny A. Lear, 73, of Moline, passed away, Sunday, February 28, 2021, at his residence.

Private funeral services will be held at this time. Public visitation will be from 11:00-1:00 pm Friday, March 5, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. The service will be livestreamed Friday, at 1 pm, and can be found on Danny's obituary at esterdahl.com. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Danny was born on April 10, 1947, in Moline, the son of Clyde O. and Bessie J. (Jones) Lear. He married his high school sweetheart Barbara J. Stevens on October 18, 1968, in Moline. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Moline. Danny was a lab technician for the city of Moline until he retired in 2002. He loved woodworking and took great pride in everything he did. He was a diehard Cubs and Bears fan. Danny cherished his family the most.

Survivors include his wife, Barb; sons, Bryon (Melissa) Lear, East Moline, Douglas (Nicole) Lear, Moline; grandchildren, Alex Lear, Daphne, AL, Adam Lear, East Moline, Josh Lear, East Moline; brother, Gary (Tina) Lear, Moline; sister, Mary Anne (Bob) Honzik, Hot Springs, AR; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Tessa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Verlee Bartelsen and Norma Strandlund.

