Danny Montegna

July 1, 1958-January 7, 2022

DAVENPORT-Danny Montegna, 63, of Davenport passed away on January 7, 2022. A visitation will be held on the evening of January 14th, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary and Crematory. Funeral services will be held January 15th, 2022 at 12 p.m. also at the mortuary. A celebration of Danny's life will be held January 22nd from 1p.m.-5p.m. at Leisure Lanes. The address is 2802 W 73rd Street Davenport Iowa 52806. Friends are welcome to come celebrate Danny's life and either or all events. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Danny was born on July 1, 1958 in Iowa City to Donnie and Florence Montegna. He is a 1977 graduate of Davenport West High School. In 1979 he and Ken Cunningham founded Steampro Carpet Cleaning. He continued to own and run the business his entire life.

Danny was united in marriage to Debbie Kudelka on July 31, 1976. They divorced in 1996. He then entered into a relationship with Teresa "Teri" Timmerman in 1997 until his passing.

Danny enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, driving classic cars, volunteering and coordinating the road guard for the Bix, bowling, attending The Good Guys car shows, sporting events for his grandchildren, working on Harley-Davidson motorcyclesollector cars and helping anyone in need. He was always there for anyone no matter what the circumstances. He loved having people around him and the more people the better. He will be greatly missed by many.

Those left to cherish his memory include his life companion, Teresa (Teri) Timmerman, children: Shelly (Mitch) Sutherland, Jason "Squid" Montegna, Sunny (Joey) Sandry, siblings: Robert "Bob" Montegna, Samantha (Dale) Nash, Donnie Montegna Jr., grandchildren: Chance (Buckethead), Dani, Dilynn (Homer), Addy (Homer 2), Mayzie (Homer 3), Ethan (Homer 4) and Leslie (Car girl). Several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, his sister Cindy, his best friend Larry Miller and also Jason Miller whom he loved like a son.