Danny Montegna
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Davenport West High School
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Danny Montegna

July 1, 1958-January 7, 2022

DAVENPORT-Danny Montegna, 63, of Davenport passed away on January 7, 2022. A visitation will be held on the evening of January 14th, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary and Crematory. Funeral services will be held January 15th, 2022 at 12 p.m. also at the mortuary. A celebration of Danny's life will be held January 22nd from 1p.m.-5p.m. at Leisure Lanes. The address is 2802 W 73rd Street Davenport Iowa 52806. Friends are welcome to come celebrate Danny's life and either or all events. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Danny was born on July 1, 1958 in Iowa City to Donnie and Florence Montegna. He is a 1977 graduate of Davenport West High School. In 1979 he and Ken Cunningham founded Steampro Carpet Cleaning. He continued to own and run the business his entire life.

Danny was united in marriage to Debbie Kudelka on July 31, 1976. They divorced in 1996. He then entered into a relationship with Teresa "Teri" Timmerman in 1997 until his passing.

Danny enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, driving classic cars, volunteering and coordinating the road guard for the Bix, bowling, attending The Good Guys car shows, sporting events for his grandchildren, working on Harley-Davidson motorcyclesollector cars and helping anyone in need. He was always there for anyone no matter what the circumstances. He loved having people around him and the more people the better. He will be greatly missed by many.

Those left to cherish his memory include his life companion, Teresa (Teri) Timmerman, children: Shelly (Mitch) Sutherland, Jason "Squid" Montegna, Sunny (Joey) Sandry, siblings: Robert "Bob" Montegna, Samantha (Dale) Nash, Donnie Montegna Jr., grandchildren: Chance (Buckethead), Dani, Dilynn (Homer), Addy (Homer 2), Mayzie (Homer 3), Ethan (Homer 4) and Leslie (Car girl). Several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, his sister Cindy, his best friend Larry Miller and also Jason Miller whom he loved like a son.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Jan
15
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Leisure Lanes
2802 W 73rd Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
ONE DETERMINED, SMART, CARING MAN, THAT WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR ANYONE, BUT TO JUST LOOK AT THAT EXPRESSION ON HIS FACE, YOU WOULD KNOW HE STILL HAS A LOT GOING THRU HIS MIND, and THAT IS WHEN EVERYONE LEAVES HIM B SO HE GET THE HELL OUT OF THAT BOX and GET THINGS DONE !!! YOUR A GREAT BROTHER DAN, YOUR GOING TO BE DEARLY MISSED, and NEVER FORGOTTEN :)
BOB MONTEGNA
Family
January 15, 2022
I got to see Dan one last time tonight. As I was visiting him with flashing memories of the mischievous fun we had as friends throughout junior high school. As is usual in these situations I was overwhelmed with sadness and loss. When I turned around I saw the profile of a young man standing with his hands in his pockets, shoulders rounded, head slightly cocked, and even the hairstyle looked just as Dan did when he was a kid. It turned out to be Dan's grandson Chance. I couldn't help but smile knowing that Dan still lives on!
WARREN HIPPLE
Friend
January 14, 2022
Dan was my neighbor right across from our church and we both bowled at leisure. He was a good man and ready to help a neighbor in need! May the Lord bless and comfort his family in this time of sorrow.
Pastor Tony Cooley
Friend
January 13, 2022
To all who were affected by Dan's passing, may the Lord Bless You and may his memories be a blessing, Kevin and Roberta
Kevin B Hunter, Saint Louis, MO
January 12, 2022
Monica and Mike Gregg
January 12, 2022
