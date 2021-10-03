Darlene G. (Rieke) Mische

February 12, 1929-August 22, 2021

Muscatine native Darlene G. (Rieke) Mische, 92, passed away August 22, 2021 in Arlington Heights, Illinois after a brief illness.

Services were held in Illinois.

Darlene was born February 12, 1929, to the late Raleigh M. and Gertrude (Hecht) Rieke. She held a special place in her heart for her hometown, where she made life-long friendships; graduated from Muscatine High School in 1947; and achieved her dream of becoming a fourth grade teacher upon graduation from Muscatine Community College in 1949. Darlene greatly enjoyed her educational experiences and teaching at Muscatine's Lincoln School.

Darlene met music educator Sterling Mische in Muscatine; the couple wed there on August 17, 1951 and were blessed with 70 years of marriage prior to Sterling's passing in May 2021. In Muscatine Sterling taught at the junior high school and community college, directed choirs at United Methodist Church and worked at KWPC Radio.

After living and teaching in several Iowa communities the Mische's moved to Palatine, Illinois in 1960. Darlene delighted in dedicating herself to her family and considered her greatest joy to be raising her children: Kurt (Judy Costanza), Reno, NV; Scott, Palatine, IL; and Kristin (Miles) Rinehart, DeKalb, IL. Darlene was an active and devoted member of Christ Lutheran Church in Palatine for more than 50 years.

Survivors also include grandchildren, Dan Kremer, Los Angeles, CA and Elise (Stephen) Compston, Reno, NV; great-grandchildren Landon Compston and Ariel Compston; cousin Nancy (the late Jerry) Strajack, Muscatine; brother-in-law Norman Mische, Washington, MO; nieces and nephews. Siblings Mary Lou Cox of Eliza, Illinois and Richard Rieke preceded her in death.

Memorials are appreciated to Christ Lutheran Church, 41 S Rohlwing Rd., Palatine, IL 60074; or to Muscatine Community College Foundation, 152 Colorado Ave, Muscatine, IA 52761 (please write General Scholarships – Darlene Mische in memo.)