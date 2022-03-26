Darlene Louise Petersen

December 27, 1929-March 20, 2022

Darlene Louise Petersen, 92, of Scottsdale, AZ peacefully passed away on March 20, 2022.

Darlene was born in Calamus, Iowa on December 27, 1929 to parents Harold and Gladys Muhs Eden. She attended school in Calamus and later graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Davenport, IA class of 1950. Her work at the Mercy Hospital introduced her to a patient who would later convince her to date him. The date went well and she married Donald A. Petersen on March 30, 1952. They lived in Bettendorf, IA for 6 years and then moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1958. Darlene worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in the Operating Room for 29 years. She was a member of the AORN and AUAA, was a Preceptor and Specialty Leader in Urology. While Darlene was active in interests of health, education and the Arts, she was most active in matters concerning the quality of life in Scottsdale. Active in many groups, she was a past president of the Scottsdale Historical Society, a COPP Board Member, a member of TOPS, COGS, LWV and the Scottsdale Community Council. She frequently voiced her opinions on many matters at the Scottsdale City Council meetings. Her proudest achievement was initiating a successful community effort to bring "The Yearlings" bronze statue to Brown and Main in Scottsdale. Darlene was a marching band enthusiast and grew to enjoy watching the Saguaro High School football games that served as the pregame and postgame show for the bands she came to see. She was so proud to be able to see her granddaughter's perform on the field, stage or badminton court and attended their events at every opportunity.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Claudia Ann Lauchnor (Larry) of Mesa, two granddaughters, Sarah and Emily, sister Angela Zimmermann of Wheatland, IA, 14 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, parents and sister Creta Gail Eden of Menasha, WI.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Tuesday, March 29th at 11:00 am with a light lunch in the Community Room to follow.

Donations can be made to the Scottsdale Historical Society or to AZ Life Hospice of Maricopa, who treated Darlene with loving care.