Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darlene "Dot" Porter
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA

Darlene "Dot" Porter

January 4, 2022

BLUE GRASS-Darlene "Dot" Porter, age 87, of Blue Grass, Iowa, was welcomed into Heaven on January 4th, 2022, at Cedar Manor in Tipton, Iowa, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 8, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa. A memorial gathering will be held from 11:00 - 12:00 noon, prior to the service at the funeral home, valet services will be available at the entrance of funeral home. The service will begin live streaming at approximately 11:45 a.m., via Bentley Funeral Home Facebook Live. Burial will take place at a later date in Blue Grass Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Dot married the love of her life, Richard Porter Sr, on January 27th, 1959. Their marriage exemplified true love, and what a marriage should strive to be. They were inseparable throughout the years, and set a high bar as an example to those around them. She and Rich had many passions in life, to include their family, traveling in their motorhome, while showing their quarter horses and dancing. If there was a band or DJ playing, you could sit back and enjoy the show as they spun their way around the dance floor! Dot was an avid horsewoman, competing in shows and qualifying for AQHA select world competition at the age of 79. One would say she was quite competitive!

Dot opened Del Rich Loan Co. in 1964, with lifelong friend Helen Joiner. Together they enjoyed their wheeling and dealing in both guns and jewelry for 51 years. Del Rich was the longest established pawn shop in the state of Iowa. Dot's passion was with the gems, as she was a certified gemologist and appraiser, and always sporting her bling. While she may not have been as chatty as her other half, she thoroughly enjoyed her visits and hanging out with friends. Dot was known for her classy sense of fashion, always ensuring she was "put together" before leaving the house. She was very financially savvy, monitoring investment markets and offering advice to friends and family.

Dot was preceded in death by her soulmate, Richard Porter, daughter, Leanna Nelson, mother, Ada Oosting, and fur-baby Lizzie.

She will be dearly missed by her children Richell "Shelly" (Ron) Ranfeld, Bennet, IA. Kim (Mike) Brozovich and Richard "Rick" (Donna) Porter Jr., Blue Grass, IA and Terry (Tracy) McQuillen, Washington, IL. Siblings Dirk Oosting, and Bert "Bub" (Gwen) Oosting, Grandchildren Renee (William) Moomey, Ryan Wakefield, Lindsay (Jeff) Frantz, Nicole (Marty) Talbot, Austin (Courtney) Porter, Drew (Sallie) Brozovich, Brett Brozovich, Brianna (Matt) Gutierrez, Amanda (Corey) Blank, 13 Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Memorials can be made in loving memory of Dot to King's Harvest Pet Rescue. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Cedar Manor for their loving care to Dot and her family during her stay. We could not have traveled this difficult journey without you!


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Jan
8
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
19 Entries
Dottie was like my second mom from many, many years ago! Along with Rich, like a dad!! She will be greatly missed and many prayers and condolences to her family. I cherish all the wonderful memories of years of being a "PART OF THE FAMILY"
Kat Zelnio
Friend
January 18, 2022
To Kim & Mike and sons - I pray the Lord comforts you in your time of sorrow. She was a beautiful beacon of light that cannot be replaced. Cherish those many memories and hold her close in your heart. With love & sympathy, Chris Wieckhorst
Chris Wieckhorst
Friend
January 8, 2022
Kim, we are sorry to hear of your loss. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May God comfort you at this difficult time. God Bless.
Lori and Doug Ruden
Lori Ruden
Friend
January 8, 2022
Praying for the family, sorry for your loss. Find comfort that she is with Rich and our Lord. Sorry I couldn’t be there today.
Wanda Gilson
January 8, 2022
Sending love & prayers for the family.Dot was such a classy lady with such a loving heart & will be missed by many.
Gale Derer
Friend
January 7, 2022
Dot was a pivotal person in my life. She taught me so much about life and will always be dear to me. Many condolences for your loss. May you find peace in her many memories.
Jennifer (Schumacher) Young
Friend
January 7, 2022
My heart goes out to Dirk and Shelly and Ron - and Helen too. I have known Rich - and Dot - for many years. Rich always had such good things to say. I am grateful to have been a part of their lives. I know God has taken her to be with Rich, but the rest of us will really miss her. Prayers and sympathy to the entire family.
-Molly P
molly parker
Friend
January 6, 2022
Dot will be missed sorry for the family lost. Her and Rich would come dancing at American legion loved watching them. Rich went to school with my mom. Dot always dressed western at the dances she was beautiful in all ways.
Debbra Frederick
Friend
January 6, 2022
I met Dot in 1989 at Del Rich, while I worked next door at Rhomberg Furriers. The always well-dressed and enviably accessorized lady was a friendly face during my break time. I will remember her as a class act!
TRACY THUMANN
January 6, 2022
Don't know what to say, 23 years worked with you and Helen lots of fun times. You will be missed but you and Rich are together again.
Mary
January 6, 2022
I knew Dot from Simply Fit. She was such an inspiration to many. My deepest sympathy for her friends and family. May God give you peace and comfort at this difficult time.
Barb VandeVoort
January 6, 2022
Dot was quit a lady and she will be missed by all. She and Richard got me back in dancing after my wife pass away. May our Lord fill our hearts with His everlasting love ❤
Edwin Willich
Friend
January 6, 2022
We were so privileged to have known Dot and Rich. Their smiles will always be something I see when I think of them. We love you all. Unfortunately we won’t make the service, prior family commitment. Hugs to you all! Kris, Galen and Rivers Ludvicek
Kristin Ludvicek
Friend
January 6, 2022
She and Rich were best friends in the Quarter Horse world and on the dance floor. Wonderful Lady and dear friend! Go double two step with Rich. Jesus gained another angel!
Connie/Richard Estling
Friend
January 6, 2022
Kim,Shelly, and Rich. You have my deepest sympathy and love...your mother was a blessing to be around. She always had kind words to share...and taught me a thing or two about companionship...just watching the love she had for your father. She always welcomed me into your family gathering...which I enjoyed dearly. She will be truly missed...
Judy Hahn
Friend
January 5, 2022
I remember Dot sharing so many stories during our time together when I would work on her nails. The one I giggle at was when she told Rich she signed them up for dance lessons after sitting through another reception without them dancing.

His response was basically, "There is no way." Needless to say, I think we know who won. They were fantastic on the dance floor.

God bless and enjoy the wonderful memories.

Tammy and Jack Stoffers
Tammy Stoffers
Friend
January 5, 2022
Blue Grass Clinic
January 5, 2022
We have been friends are so many years.
You will certainly be missed.
Rest In Peace now my dear friend.
Sally Grant
Friend
January 5, 2022
You will certainly be missed Dot.
We had been dear friends for many years.
Rest In Peace my friend, you have truly earned it.
Love Sally
Sally grant
Friend
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results