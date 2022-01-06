Darlene "Dot" Porter

January 4, 2022

BLUE GRASS-Darlene "Dot" Porter, age 87, of Blue Grass, Iowa, was welcomed into Heaven on January 4th, 2022, at Cedar Manor in Tipton, Iowa, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 8, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa. A memorial gathering will be held from 11:00 - 12:00 noon, prior to the service at the funeral home, valet services will be available at the entrance of funeral home. The service will begin live streaming at approximately 11:45 a.m., via Bentley Funeral Home Facebook Live. Burial will take place at a later date in Blue Grass Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Dot married the love of her life, Richard Porter Sr, on January 27th, 1959. Their marriage exemplified true love, and what a marriage should strive to be. They were inseparable throughout the years, and set a high bar as an example to those around them. She and Rich had many passions in life, to include their family, traveling in their motorhome, while showing their quarter horses and dancing. If there was a band or DJ playing, you could sit back and enjoy the show as they spun their way around the dance floor! Dot was an avid horsewoman, competing in shows and qualifying for AQHA select world competition at the age of 79. One would say she was quite competitive!

Dot opened Del Rich Loan Co. in 1964, with lifelong friend Helen Joiner. Together they enjoyed their wheeling and dealing in both guns and jewelry for 51 years. Del Rich was the longest established pawn shop in the state of Iowa. Dot's passion was with the gems, as she was a certified gemologist and appraiser, and always sporting her bling. While she may not have been as chatty as her other half, she thoroughly enjoyed her visits and hanging out with friends. Dot was known for her classy sense of fashion, always ensuring she was "put together" before leaving the house. She was very financially savvy, monitoring investment markets and offering advice to friends and family.

Dot was preceded in death by her soulmate, Richard Porter, daughter, Leanna Nelson, mother, Ada Oosting, and fur-baby Lizzie.

She will be dearly missed by her children Richell "Shelly" (Ron) Ranfeld, Bennet, IA. Kim (Mike) Brozovich and Richard "Rick" (Donna) Porter Jr., Blue Grass, IA and Terry (Tracy) McQuillen, Washington, IL. Siblings Dirk Oosting, and Bert "Bub" (Gwen) Oosting, Grandchildren Renee (William) Moomey, Ryan Wakefield, Lindsay (Jeff) Frantz, Nicole (Marty) Talbot, Austin (Courtney) Porter, Drew (Sallie) Brozovich, Brett Brozovich, Brianna (Matt) Gutierrez, Amanda (Corey) Blank, 13 Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Memorials can be made in loving memory of Dot to King's Harvest Pet Rescue. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Cedar Manor for their loving care to Dot and her family during her stay. We could not have traveled this difficult journey without you!