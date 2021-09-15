Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darrell L. Andresen Sr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carson & Son Funeral And Cremation Services
318 West Pleasant Street
Maquoketa, IA

Darrell L. Andresen, Sr.

Darrell L. Andresen, Sr., 85 of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Monday morning, September 13, 2021, at Clover Ridge Place in Maquoketa.

A graveside service and burial celebrating his life will be held at 2:30 P.M., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Monmouth, Iowa Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. Thursday at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Darrell Lee Andresen Sr. was born on September 12, 1936 in Toronto, Iowa, to Marx "Max" Andrew Andresen and Wilma Irene (Edwards) Andresen. His mom died in April of 1952 and his dad remarried Ila Brown later that year. Darrell was a graduate of Baldwin High School. He married Mary Louise Winekauf in 1954 in Iowa and three children were born to this union, Darrell Jr., Connie and Brenda. Darrell and Mary later divorced.

Darrell had farmed in the Baldwin area and then worked as a floor associate at Blain's Farm & Fleet in Davenport for many years. Later in life he had lived in Eldridge and lastly Maquoketa.

Darrell was a member of the Jackson County Farm Bureau and a Rock Island Moose Lodge member. He enjoyed farming, dancing, and was an avid follower of the stock market.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Darrell Lee (Charlene) Andresen Jr. of Maquoketa, IA, Connie (Ron) Behrens of Baldwin, IA, and Brenda (Mark) Wiggins of Maquoketa, IA; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Larry) Morris of Cedar Rapids, IA; and a brother-in-law, Stan Benischek of Maquoketa, IA. He was preceded in death by his father Marx Andresen, mother Wilma Andresen, stepmother Ila Andresen, and sister Janet Benischek.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Maquoketa Chapter of Future Farmer's of America.

Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Carson & Son Funeral And Cremation Services
318 West Pleasant Street, Maquoketa, IA
Sep
16
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Monmouth, Iowa Cemetery
Monmouth, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Carson & Son Funeral And Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carson & Son Funeral And Cremation Services Carson Celebration of Life Center.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To Darrell's family, so sorry for your loss. I worked with Darrell at the Davenport Farm and Fleet. He was a great person with a vast amount of knowledge. He was fun to work with and always had a smile on his face.
Sue Wiand
Work
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results