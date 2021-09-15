Darrell L. Andresen, Sr.

Darrell L. Andresen, Sr., 85 of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Monday morning, September 13, 2021, at Clover Ridge Place in Maquoketa.

A graveside service and burial celebrating his life will be held at 2:30 P.M., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Monmouth, Iowa Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. Thursday at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Darrell Lee Andresen Sr. was born on September 12, 1936 in Toronto, Iowa, to Marx "Max" Andrew Andresen and Wilma Irene (Edwards) Andresen. His mom died in April of 1952 and his dad remarried Ila Brown later that year. Darrell was a graduate of Baldwin High School. He married Mary Louise Winekauf in 1954 in Iowa and three children were born to this union, Darrell Jr., Connie and Brenda. Darrell and Mary later divorced.

Darrell had farmed in the Baldwin area and then worked as a floor associate at Blain's Farm & Fleet in Davenport for many years. Later in life he had lived in Eldridge and lastly Maquoketa.

Darrell was a member of the Jackson County Farm Bureau and a Rock Island Moose Lodge member. He enjoyed farming, dancing, and was an avid follower of the stock market.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Darrell Lee (Charlene) Andresen Jr. of Maquoketa, IA, Connie (Ron) Behrens of Baldwin, IA, and Brenda (Mark) Wiggins of Maquoketa, IA; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Larry) Morris of Cedar Rapids, IA; and a brother-in-law, Stan Benischek of Maquoketa, IA. He was preceded in death by his father Marx Andresen, mother Wilma Andresen, stepmother Ila Andresen, and sister Janet Benischek.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Maquoketa Chapter of Future Farmer's of America.

Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.