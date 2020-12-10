Darrell Lora

April 23, 1952-December 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Darrell Lora, 68, of Davenport, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport. Cremation rites were accorded. Inurnment will take place at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Festival of Trees or New Choices. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting with arrangements.

Darrell was born in Davenport, Iowa on April 23, 1952, a son of Peter and Dorothea Felske Lora, both of Davenport. Darrell graduated from Bettendorf High School.

Darrell was a longtime volunteer of the Festival of Trees, a Bettendorf High School Booster, and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He loved baseball and music, his church and his friends. With his bright smile and sense of humor, Darrell made friends wherever he went. His joy and his kindness were a blessing and inspiration.

Survivors include his brother, Leo Lora, Davenport, and many friends, including all of those at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

