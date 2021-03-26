Daryl Otto Wright

November 26, 1941-March 1, 2021

Daryl Otto Wright, of Mt. View, AR, passed away in Batesville, AR March 1st, 2021.

Daryl was born in Moline, IL to John O. Wright and Fay A. Hines-Wright November 26th, 1941. Daryl graduated from Sherrard High School. He married Shirley M. Stewart May 31st, 1963 in Sherrard, IL. He retired from Alcoa with 39 years of service. He worked hard to save the Richwood's School house. Later in life he started whittling tree limbs to make walking sticks, he also began making ties, and he loved to draw.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wright; Darla (Tony) Tucker of Ellenton, FL, Adele (Karl) Heist of East Moline, IL, Diana Wright-Karstens (Troy Smith) of Princeton, IA, Darren Wright of East Moline, IL, Derrick Wright of East Moline, IL, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by death John O. Wright, Fay A. Wright, step father, Ray Hemphill, and great-granddaughter, Lily T. Karstens, grandparents, many aunts and uncles.