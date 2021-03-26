Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daryl Otto Wright
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sherrard High School

Daryl Otto Wright

November 26, 1941-March 1, 2021

Daryl Otto Wright, of Mt. View, AR, passed away in Batesville, AR March 1st, 2021.

Daryl was born in Moline, IL to John O. Wright and Fay A. Hines-Wright November 26th, 1941. Daryl graduated from Sherrard High School. He married Shirley M. Stewart May 31st, 1963 in Sherrard, IL. He retired from Alcoa with 39 years of service. He worked hard to save the Richwood's School house. Later in life he started whittling tree limbs to make walking sticks, he also began making ties, and he loved to draw.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wright; Darla (Tony) Tucker of Ellenton, FL, Adele (Karl) Heist of East Moline, IL, Diana Wright-Karstens (Troy Smith) of Princeton, IA, Darren Wright of East Moline, IL, Derrick Wright of East Moline, IL, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by death John O. Wright, Fay A. Wright, step father, Ray Hemphill, and great-granddaughter, Lily T. Karstens, grandparents, many aunts and uncles.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Shirley and family, We were so sad to hear about Daryl's passing! Please know our hearts are with your family! And know that he is always there in your hearts!
Tim and Pam Foster
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results