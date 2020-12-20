Menu
David Avalos
1992 - 2020
BORN
1992
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

David Avalos

August 30, 1992-November 26, 2020

DAVENPORT-David Avalos, 28, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

Funeral Services and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for David were held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Davenport. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded after the service. Memorials may be made to his family.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family.

David was born August 30, 1992 in Harlingen, Texas, a son of Benjamin and Alicia (Varela) Avalos. David graduated from Kimberly Center High School. He worked as a bus driver with the Davenport School System.

Those left to honor David's memory include his parents, Benjamin and Alicia, and his children: Marisol and Aracely, Davenport, Lorena Avalos and Yesenia, both of Texas; his sisters, Maria (Jose) Ayala, Monmouth, Illinois, Alma Avalos and Sandra Avalos both of Davenport.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
