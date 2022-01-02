Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David W. Bauman
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

David W. Bauman

June 12, 1950-December 27, 2021

BETTENDORF-David W. Bauman, 71, of Bettendorf passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center - East, Davenport. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Milan Gun Club. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

David was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 12, 1950, the son of Everett W. and Hilda I. (Nygard) Bauman. He attended Hamilton Technical College and earned his Associates Degree from Kirkwood College. On June 15, 1974 he married Sherryl Bruce in Cedar Rapids. Prior to his retirement in 2019, David worked as a machinist at the Rock Island Arsenal for 35 years. He enjoyed shooting for skill, collecting guns, reloading brass, and working on cars. David was a member of the NRA and the Milan Gun Club.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Sherryl Bauman of Bettendorf; and his sons, Sean (Heather) Bauman of Martelle, Iowa, Scott (Lisa Huntsha) Bauman of Davenport, and Chad Bauman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brett.

Online condolences may be shared with David's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.