David W. Bauman

June 12, 1950-December 27, 2021

BETTENDORF-David W. Bauman, 71, of Bettendorf passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center - East, Davenport. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Milan Gun Club. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

David was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 12, 1950, the son of Everett W. and Hilda I. (Nygard) Bauman. He attended Hamilton Technical College and earned his Associates Degree from Kirkwood College. On June 15, 1974 he married Sherryl Bruce in Cedar Rapids. Prior to his retirement in 2019, David worked as a machinist at the Rock Island Arsenal for 35 years. He enjoyed shooting for skill, collecting guns, reloading brass, and working on cars. David was a member of the NRA and the Milan Gun Club.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Sherryl Bauman of Bettendorf; and his sons, Sean (Heather) Bauman of Martelle, Iowa, Scott (Lisa Huntsha) Bauman of Davenport, and Chad Bauman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brett.

