David Wayne Brown
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

David Wayne Brown

August 28, 1964-January 6, 2022

DAVENPORT-David Wayne Brown, 57, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport. Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

David was born August 28, 1964 in Iowa City, IA, the son of Tracy and Lena (Grubbs) Brown. He had worked as an assembler for John Deere in his earlier years with HDC (Handicapped Development Center). He loved singing karaoke; especially Johnny Cash, going to ballgames with his good friend, Frank Wulf, at Modern Woodman Park, staying with his grandma, Ola Grubbs and was an Iowa Hawkeye fan. He had been a Chicago Cubs fan, but, recently became a Cardinals fan instead.

Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Lena, Davenport, many aunts and uncles, including Dick and Elaine Grubbs, cousins and other family members and his many friends at HDC.

His father, sister, Christina Brown and grandparents: Jack & Ola Grubbs and Crystal & Jesse Pueblo preceded him in death.

The family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan for the wonderful care shown to David during his stay there. Your kindness will never be forgotten!


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was the hawker at Modern Woodman for over twenty years used to see David at every home game he was the most kind gentle person he was a treasure to know rest in peace David
Allan Mehrens
January 12, 2022
Everyone who knew David at HDC was so sorry and sad to hear about his passing. I will always remember how sweet David was and his love for singing along to Johnny Cash. David was a great guy and will be missed.
Amber Williams
Other
January 11, 2022
My sympathy to David's family. I really enjoyed having David in my classroom both at Marquette School and at Truman School. I remember his love for Johnny Cash and his smile. Thoughts and prayers for the family. Nancy Keller
Nancy Keller
School
January 10, 2022
David was such a great guy to have known and worked with at HDC.
Denita Nelson
January 9, 2022
So sorry for your loss. David was a joy to be around. He always could make me smile. He was so proud when got paid for working. He was a wonderful man. God Bless!
Lou Ann & Bob Reyes
Friend
January 9, 2022
