David Wayne Brown

August 28, 1964-January 6, 2022

DAVENPORT-David Wayne Brown, 57, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport. Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

David was born August 28, 1964 in Iowa City, IA, the son of Tracy and Lena (Grubbs) Brown. He had worked as an assembler for John Deere in his earlier years with HDC (Handicapped Development Center). He loved singing karaoke; especially Johnny Cash, going to ballgames with his good friend, Frank Wulf, at Modern Woodman Park, staying with his grandma, Ola Grubbs and was an Iowa Hawkeye fan. He had been a Chicago Cubs fan, but, recently became a Cardinals fan instead.

Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Lena, Davenport, many aunts and uncles, including Dick and Elaine Grubbs, cousins and other family members and his many friends at HDC.

His father, sister, Christina Brown and grandparents: Jack & Ola Grubbs and Crystal & Jesse Pueblo preceded him in death.

The family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan for the wonderful care shown to David during his stay there. Your kindness will never be forgotten!