David L. Bruch

March 22, 1937-June 23, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for David L. Bruch, 84, a resident of Davenport, will be 6:30pm Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. The family will greet friends at church from 5:30pm until the time of the service. A private family burial will take place at a later date in Normal, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. David passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Davenport.

David Lyle Bruch was born March 22, 1937 in Davenport, a son of Marion Lyle and Loretta (Thompson) Bruch. He graduated from St. Cecelia's Academy, in Algona, Iowa, and attended Iowa State University. David married Mary Yvonne McGarry August 16, 1958. She preceded him in death in 2004. He then married Patricia (Vastine) Murphy, April 8, 2006.

David worked as a Hybrid Seed Operations Manager for FS Seeds and Northrup King, retiring in 2000. He was the mayor of Albany, Minnesota from 1967-1973.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, politics, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to honor David's memory include his wife, Patricia, Davenport; children: Kevin (Kristi) Bruch, Fishers, Indiana; Steven (Janette) Bruch, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Michael (Kathryn) Bruch, Peoria, Illinois; Keith (Julie) Bruch, Glenview, Illinois; grandchildren: Ryan, Jillian, Meghan, Brennen, Jensen, Darrell, Thomas (Carmen), Rebecca (Logan) Browns, Natalie, Patrick, Christopher, Sarah, Katie, Kaily, Grady and Colin; and sister, Elaine Lawler, Waverly, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Yvonne, sister, Mary Pease and brother, William Bruch.

