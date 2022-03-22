Menu
David H. Cohen
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

David H. Cohen

April 12, 1951-March 19, 2022

SIOUX CITY-David H. Cohen, 70, of Sioux City, IA, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Estero, FL. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport (3625 Jersey Ridge Road Davenport, IA, 52807). Interment will follow at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Central Kitchen for Ukraine Relief (World Central Kitchen Attn: Donor Services Team, 200 Mass Ave NW, 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20001) or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

David was born April 12, 1951, to Bernard and Madelyn (Scharff) Cohen in Davenport. He graduated from Central High School. David then attended the University of Iowa where he earned his Bachelor's degree. On May 20, 1973, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Metcalf in Davenport. David's first job was working at his family's clothing store, Scharff's, before working in management in the food industry for many years. More recently, he spent his career working in casinos. David was a longtime member of Temple Emanuel in Davenport. Everyone who knew David knew he loved to shop at Menards and enjoyed cooking and entertaining.

David will be missed by his wife, Marilyn; children: Connie (John) Cohen-Nelson and Bernard "BJ" (Rachel) Cohen; grandchildren: Dylan Nelson, Seneca Nelson, Eliana Cohen, Shai Cohen, and Odeyah Cohen; his dear sisters: Judy Cohen, Barbara (Harry) Nevins, and Linda Cohen; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents preceded him in death.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Know that our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with you today even though our bodies are not. David was an exceptional human being and he will be missed by many!
Henry & Gail Karp
Friend
March 23, 2022
Marilyn, You and your family are in our prayers The many shared memories will provide a light that not even death can extinguish. Dave will not be forgotten.
Laurie and Bob
Friend
March 22, 2022
BJ, my deepest condolences. my thoughts are with you, your mother and your family. wishing you comfort and peace of mind. may your father's memory be a lasting blessing. Please, be in touch. All my love, Aaron Ney (303) 520-7581
Aaron Ney
March 22, 2022
So sorry to hear you have lost David. It is hard to lose a siblings. Love to you all, Lynn
Lynn Goldman Sullivan
March 22, 2022
Please accept my utmost condolences. Dave and I sat directly alongside one another in Mr. Jackson's Civics class. He and I did a little skit in front of the class and it went adlib getting a huge laugh from the class and Mr. Jackson. A fond memory of Dave that will always be with me. I'm very sorry for your loss, Marilyn.
Larry Albrecht
School
March 22, 2022
Marilyn we are deeply sorry for your loss of David. We will remember David in many positive ways - with a big smile and a great sense of humor. Our condolences to you and your wonderful family.
Therese and Rachid Bouchareb
Friend
March 22, 2022
Brother Paul Homer
March 22, 2022
