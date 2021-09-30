David D. Judson

November 6, 1945-September 25, 2021

Funeral Services for David D. Judson, 75, a resident of Davenport, will be 12pm, Friday, October 1, 2021, at Third Missionary Baptist Church, Davenport. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation will be accorded following the service. The family will greet friends Friday at church from 11am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

David transitioned this life on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

David DeWayne Judson was born November 6, 1945, in Water Valley, Mississippi, to the union of Ollie Lee and Olivia (Whellis) Judson. He graduated from Davidson High School in Water Valley, Mississippi and moved to Davenport in 1968. He was a painter for Titan Wheel. David accepted Christ at an early age while attending Everdale Baptist Church in Water Valley. He was a member of Third Missionary Baptist Church and served in the mass choir and male chorus. David was passionate about serving the Lord, fishing, bowling, cooking and enjoyed watching sports and action movies.

Those left to honor David's memory include his children: Nancy Judson, Benton Harbor, Michigan, David Wayne Judson, Benton Harbor, Michigan, Louise Gooch, Columbus, Ohio, Tiffany Gooch-Hardin, Cleveland, Ohio, David Bernard Judson, Davenport, Zachery Johnson, South Carolina and Cedrick Judson, Davenport, Candace Stokes, Davenport; siblings: Ronald Judson, Columbus, Georgia, Lucille Hall, Dallas, Texas, Olivia Judson, Memphis, Tennessee, Luella Williams, Indianapolis, Indiana; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces nephews and friends; with a special niece, Alexis "Chocolate Chip" Greer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Will Smith, Sam Judson, Paul Judson, Freddie B. Judson, Steve Judson, Dorothy Pulley, Mary Suggs, Jeanette Current, and Betty Judson; and daughter, Stephanie Judson.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.