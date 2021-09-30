Menu
David D. Judson
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

David D. Judson

November 6, 1945-September 25, 2021

Funeral Services for David D. Judson, 75, a resident of Davenport, will be 12pm, Friday, October 1, 2021, at Third Missionary Baptist Church, Davenport. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation will be accorded following the service. The family will greet friends Friday at church from 11am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

David transitioned this life on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

David DeWayne Judson was born November 6, 1945, in Water Valley, Mississippi, to the union of Ollie Lee and Olivia (Whellis) Judson. He graduated from Davidson High School in Water Valley, Mississippi and moved to Davenport in 1968. He was a painter for Titan Wheel. David accepted Christ at an early age while attending Everdale Baptist Church in Water Valley. He was a member of Third Missionary Baptist Church and served in the mass choir and male chorus. David was passionate about serving the Lord, fishing, bowling, cooking and enjoyed watching sports and action movies.

Those left to honor David's memory include his children: Nancy Judson, Benton Harbor, Michigan, David Wayne Judson, Benton Harbor, Michigan, Louise Gooch, Columbus, Ohio, Tiffany Gooch-Hardin, Cleveland, Ohio, David Bernard Judson, Davenport, Zachery Johnson, South Carolina and Cedrick Judson, Davenport, Candace Stokes, Davenport; siblings: Ronald Judson, Columbus, Georgia, Lucille Hall, Dallas, Texas, Olivia Judson, Memphis, Tennessee, Luella Williams, Indianapolis, Indiana; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces nephews and friends; with a special niece, Alexis "Chocolate Chip" Greer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Will Smith, Sam Judson, Paul Judson, Freddie B. Judson, Steve Judson, Dorothy Pulley, Mary Suggs, Jeanette Current, and Betty Judson; and daughter, Stephanie Judson.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very good home going for David today. I met him when I was 12 years old. He was a good young friend of my uncle who influenced David in leaving Water Valley, MS to come to Davenport. David and my uncle lived with my immediate family for a while. David loved to dance and would have fun with us kids by dancing with us. He was light on his feet and was a smooth dancer. My sister Betty could keep up with him on the dance steps. Throughout the years I would see David in Dav or RI. He was always pleasant and like family. One of the best times with David was spent at my mom´s at a holiday gathering. We were surrounded by friends and my family. May David RIP.
Carolyn Johnson
Friend
October 1, 2021
