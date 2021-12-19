David W. Manson

September 10, 1929-December 12, 2021

Funeral services for David W. Manson, 92, of Bettendorf, Iowa, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December, 22, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion #26. Family will greet friends on Wednesday from 10:00 am, to service time at the church.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa is assisting family with arrangements.

David passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Fountains, Bettendorf.

David was born on September 10, 1929, in Iowa, the son of Egbert and Anna (Wait) Manson. He married Audrey J. Larson on September 15, 1962, in Chicago. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2017. David worked as an Engineer for John Deere for 23 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. David was stationed in Fort Belvoir, VA and worked as a surveying instructor.

He enjoyed collecting post cards, pennants, antiques, vinyl music records, he also enjoyed skiing and traveling. David was an all-around athlete at Des Moines North High School, lettering in swimming and baseball.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Kim & Greg Christensen; his son, Bruce Manson and his fiancé, Kate Haven, and his grandchildren, Jordan, Elle and James; and his niece and nephews, Tim, Allen, and Martha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Audrey, and sister, Susan Jane Manson Robson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, C/O Paula Durham, 2136 Brady St., Davenport IA, 52803 or online at www.stpaulqc.org.

