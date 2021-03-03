David E. McAninch

October 27, 1938-March 1, 2021

BETTENDORF-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of David E. McAninch, 82, of Bettendorf, will be 11:30am Friday, March 5, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. The mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed and remembrances left at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a prayer service offered at 4 p.m. There will be additional visitation at the church on Friday, from 10:30am until time of service. Face masks and social distancing are required for all services. Memorials may be made to Scott County Park.

Mr. McAninch passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

David Emanuel McAninch was born October 27, 1938 in Davenport, a son of William and Agnes (Doyle) McAninch. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Delinger on September 13, 1958 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on August 28, 2017.

Prior to his retirement in 2000, he worked as a welder for French and Hecht for 30 years.

He enjoyed bowling, golf, classic cars, and was a fan of the Packers and John Wayne. He loved watching the birds and deer.

Survivors include his daughters Barbara Tanner, Yuma, AZ, Becky (Joe) Ables, Lowden, IA, Brenda (Greg) Logas, Davenport, Bonnie (Steve) Cornmesser, Eldridge, and Beverly McAninch, Rock Island; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sisters Diana (Gene) Nicewanner, Plainfield, IL, and Mary Ellen Christian, Davenport.

In addition to his wife Marilyn, he was preceded in death by his parents; sister Jan Ohl; brothers Walter "Tommy" and Edward McAninch; son in law Doug Tanner; and brother-in-law Terry Christian.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice House staff for the wonderful care given to Dave.