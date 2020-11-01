Menu
David W. Collins

September 4, 1938-August 19, 2020

MOLINE-David W. Collins, 81 of East Moline, passed unexpectedly, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. A Memorial Service will be held following the visitation at 11 a.m. Private inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors. Please respect social distancing and wear a face mask.

Survived by his wife Sheri; three children, Mike (Loretta) Dudzik, Mark Collins, and Lauren White; 5 grandchildren; brother Larry (Terrie) Collins.

David's full obituary can be found at www.esterdahl.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
