David W. Collins

September 4, 1938-August 19, 2020

MOLINE-David W. Collins, 81 of East Moline, passed unexpectedly, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. A Memorial Service will be held following the visitation at 11 a.m. Private inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors. Please respect social distancing and wear a face mask.

Survived by his wife Sheri; three children, Mike (Loretta) Dudzik, Mark Collins, and Lauren White; 5 grandchildren; brother Larry (Terrie) Collins.

David's full obituary can be found at www.esterdahl.com.