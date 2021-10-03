Dawn C. Ratzburg

October 31, 1948-September 29, 2021

MOLINE-Dawn C. Ratzburg, 72, of Moline, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Private family services will be held at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Aid Humane Society, Moline.

Dawn Christine Seeds was born October 31, 1948, in Moline, the daughter of Robert and Priscilla (Engwall) Seeds. She married William Ratzburg on September 12, 1971, at First Congregational Church, Moline.

She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Illinois with a degree in education and went on to study curriculum development at the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Education.

Dawn loved her career as a teacher in New Trier Township, Evanston, Illinois for several years. She moved back to Moline in 1977 and retired from teaching to raise her three children. She later spent fourteen years as a realtor with Mel Foster.

Dawn met her husband, Bill, while working as a lifeguard in Wild Rose, Wisconsin. She later spent many wonderful summers at her cabin there with her children and, later, her grandchildren. Dawn was active and a leader in many civic organizations, some of which included, the Junior League, Big Sisters, Bethany Home, PEO and the Tri-City Garden Club. She was most proud of her term on the Moline School Board, following in the tradition of her father. Dawn loved helping plan her Moline High School class reunions and reveled in seeing her old friends and class mates. Dawn loved being a Moliner, and took great pride in Moline and the Quad Cities.

Dawn loved traveling, gardening and her pets. She made sure her children were raised with two dogs and two cats at all times. She had an unmatched generous spirit, constantly sharing her time, talent and treasure to help those around her, both family and strangers in need. Dawn took immense pride in her family, including her brother and sisters. She constantly shared stories of the family heritage, particularly the Swedish side. Dawn's greatest joy, other than her children, came from her grandchildren. Each and every one of the six were so special to her it can't be put into words. Dawn's loved ones were blessed with her heart of gold, her incredible wit and her will of the finest steel.

Dawn is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Bill; a son, Erik Ratzburg of Moline; two daughters and sons-in-law, Courtney and Adam Schaeffer of Hinsdale, Illinois, and Michelle and Patrick Borchard of Elmhurst, Illinois; her six spectacular grandchildren, Will, Alex, and Charlotte Schaeffer, and Hannah, Harper, and Hayden Borchard; three siblings, Bob and Kim Seeds of Lake Forest, Illinois, Faith and Jon Aagaard of Wheaton, Illinois, and Michelle and Jon Tunberg of Moline; and 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two aunts, Jane Fitzgerald and Jolene (Mose) Jarpe.

