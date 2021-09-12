Menu
Deanna Harmsen
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Deanna Harmsen

April 11, 1938-September 10, 2021

DAVENPORT-Deanna Harmsen, born April 11, 1938 in Davenport, Iowa passed away September 10, 2021 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. In keeping with the wishes of Deanna, funeral services will not be held. The family will hold a private luncheon in celebration of her life. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Survivors include her partner Frank Rasso, her children, Doug Roehlk, Park City, UT, Susan Buch (Jeff), Fairfield, IA, Brett Roehlk (Laurie), Cedar Rapids, IA and Bridget Bell, Las Vegas, NV. Sister Betty Ann Harmsen, (Tyrone), Omaha, NE, brother Rich (Marge) Harmsen, Durant, IA, brother Cal (Pat) Harmsen, Davenport, IA, 14 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents Alvin & Grace Harmsen, brother Gary Harmsen, Horseshoe Bay, TX, brother Bob Harmsen, Davenport and sister-in-law, Betty Harmsen.

Deanna's favorite hobby was ballroom dancing and listening to big band music.

Those that wish to remember Deanna in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Genesis Hospice, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
Our condolences to my brother and to Deanna's family. We loved her company -- here in the QC and also in Texas. We would go up to Horseshoe Bay and they would come down to San Antonio. She was an absolute delight. She was a beautiful classy lady. We all loved her. She will be missed by many. Until we meet again.
Pat O'Conor and Jim Loehrl
September 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Duane & Bernie Lorack
September 13, 2021
Deanna was a special lady!!! Loved by many. She will be missed. I am sure Ron, her cousin, met her at the gates and helped her polka through on the streets of gold. RIP Deanna!!
Penny Alpen
September 13, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of Deanna´s passing. She has been in my prayers as well as your family. God bless you all in this time of loss. Rest in the peace of the Lord, dear Deanna.
Jane Daufeldt
Family
September 13, 2021
I am so shocked to hear the news of dear Deanna Harmsen, my first cousin. She was a star and her entire life was bright and glowing. She had the best family, children, grandchildren and loving family. She was a one-of-kind gal! Bless her always. My dearest and deepest sympathy to the family.
Dennis Harmsen
Family
September 12, 2021
