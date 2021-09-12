Deanna Harmsen

April 11, 1938-September 10, 2021

Deanna Harmsen, born April 11, 1938 in Davenport, Iowa passed away September 10, 2021 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. In keeping with the wishes of Deanna, funeral services will not be held. The family will hold a private luncheon in celebration of her life.

Survivors include her partner Frank Rasso, her children, Doug Roehlk, Park City, UT, Susan Buch (Jeff), Fairfield, IA, Brett Roehlk (Laurie), Cedar Rapids, IA and Bridget Bell, Las Vegas, NV. Sister Betty Ann Harmsen, (Tyrone), Omaha, NE, brother Rich (Marge) Harmsen, Durant, IA, brother Cal (Pat) Harmsen, Davenport, IA, 14 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents Alvin & Grace Harmsen, brother Gary Harmsen, Horseshoe Bay, TX, brother Bob Harmsen, Davenport and sister-in-law, Betty Harmsen.

Deanna's favorite hobby was ballroom dancing and listening to big band music.

Those that wish to remember Deanna in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Genesis Hospice, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722.