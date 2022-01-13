Menu
Deanna Lee Moore
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Deanna Lee Moore

March 4, 1937-January 9, 2022

DAVENPORT-Deanna Lee Moore, 84, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Memorials may be made to T.T.T. Society, Chapter AF of which she was an active member.

Deanna was born in Davenport on March 4, 1937. She was the daughter of Elmer and Alberta (Riessen) Brockmann. She grew up in the Walcott area and graduated from Davenport High School in 1955. She then went on and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Iowa in 1959.

Deanna married Keith Moore on July 1, 1961 in Davenport.

She taught for a couple of years but decided raising her family was her greatest joy. She also assisted in the bookkeeping for her husband's business. She was a member of the North Scott I-Club where she was very active and had served as Past President.

She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, and Chicago Cubs fan, rarely missing a game. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's activities and sporting events as well.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband of sixty years, Keith, her children: Kevin (Julie) Moore, Keri (Korry) Kraft, Kurt (Michelle) Moore, and Mike (Deb) Lange, grandchildren: Kollin (Megan) Moore, Kalie Moore, Shawn (Kristy) McLaughlin, Bailey (Jeremy) Tinkler, Kaci (Matt) Zogg and Lindsay, Mallory, Janelle and Natalie Moore; seven great grandchildren, siblings: John (Janet) Brockmann, Rhonda Brockmann, Chuck (Kimberly) Brockmann and Margaret (Ron) Sleep and brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Moore, Ivan Moore, Larry Arp and Bonnie (Martin) Spainhower.

In addition to her parents, Deanna was preceded in death by a brother, James Brockmann, brother-in-law, Dale Moore, sisters-in-law, Lorraine Moore and Burdell Arp and her in-laws, Thomas and Alice (Keppy) Moore.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 13, 2022.
Sorry to hear the passing of Deanna.May she rest in peace, Our condolences and sympathy to the family,
Jack & Georgine Schinckel
January 20, 2022
Sorry to hear about Deanna's passing. She was always full of energy. May God give your family comfort and peace! Jack & Jean Schinckel
Jack and Jean Schinckel
Friend
January 14, 2022
So sorry for your loss..ironically, Deanna has been in my thoughts alot this past week. The fun we would have when we'd both get going telling jokes... I had always wanted to visit with her the few times I came back to Iowa..but never had the time. She was one of my favorite cousins. RIP Deanna, and may God Bless you, her family and give you peace and strength to get through this difficult time.
Kay Lynn Riessen/Haas
Family
January 13, 2022
Sorry for your loss! She always made bowling night so much fun!
Steve and Vicky Clark
January 13, 2022
