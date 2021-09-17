Deborah Livings

July 6, 1948-September 11, 2021

Deborah Livings, age 73, the former Deborah Nunley, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this incredibly trying time. Deborah passed away as a result of Covid-19. Per the family, private in-person services will be held to limit further exposure during public gatherings.

Interment will be in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery in Carencro, LA.

Mrs. Livings was a native of Oklahoma City, OK. She met her husband (Edovic) Paul Livings in Iowa, where they were both employed at the time they met. She and Paul lived in many different places before they finally settled in Opelousas to enjoy their retirement. Deborah obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Langston University and a Master of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Iowa. She was a math teacher at several different schools for many different grade levels. She was a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and a charter member and former Vice-President of Moline-Davenport Alumnae Chapter. She was a member of Links, Inc. and belonged to the Quad Cities Negro Heritage Society, where she formerly served as President. Deborah greatly enjoyed traveling with Paul, both within the U.S. and internationally, and belonged to the Rolling Buccaneers RV Club. Some of her many other interests included going to the casino, playing spades, dominos and bingo, watching horror movies, event planning and fundraising, and dancing to soulful music.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 50 years, Edovic Paul Livings of Opelousas; two daughters, Eneetra Livings of Carlsbad, CA, Elaina Livings Ford and husband, Alonzo Q. Ford, of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Jean Dowdy of Tulsa, OK; and three grandchildren, Jovan Ford, Leila Ford, and Sebastian Kai Livings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton Maurice Nunley and the former Zenobia Alice Haywood; one brother, Chester Nunley and two sisters Charlene Hayes and Lois Jean Caudwell.

The family of Mrs. Livings has arranged a virtual wake to be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CST. Family and friends are cordially invited to join the online session to share their memories, pay their respects, or listen in during the farewell visitation. Please follow https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87972055784 to join the virtual wake. In addition, the funeral services will be broadcasted virtually Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CST. Please follow the https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89494927195 to view the funeral live stream.

Pallbearers will be Alonzo Q. Ford, Jessica Livings, Larry Livings, Michael Morrison, Jr., Nolan Onezime, Stephen Overton. Honorary pallbearers will be Wanda Caillier, Michael Morrison, Sr., Sondra Stanley, and Mark Veals, Jr.

Deborah loved being a math teacher and she often donated her time, talent, & treasure to various community causes. She also loved her alma mater Langston University. In Deborah's honor, her family is establishing the annual DEBORAH NUNLEY LIVINGS SCHOLARSHIP FOR STEM EDUCATION MAJORS at Langston University. In lieu of flowers, they welcome loved ones to donate to Deborah's scholarship fund. Donate via https://lufoundation.givingfuel.com/langston-university-annual-giving-campaign. Enter donation amount, select "Other Scholarships – Please specify below", One-Time, Special Designation: "DEBORAH NUNLEY LIVINGS SCHOLARSHIP FUND".

