Deborah Lynn Brookstra Orendorff
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Davenport West High School

Deborah Lynn Brookstra Orendorff

November 3, 1959-August 27, 2021

BETTENDORF-Deborah Lynn Brookstra Orendorff, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Services have been moved to BETTENDORF CHRISTIAN CHURCH, Worship Center, 3487 Towne Pointe Drive, Bettendorf, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 12 p.m., with visitation from 11a.m.-Noon.

Deborah Lynn was born on November 3, 1959 at the Great Lakes Naval Base in Chicago, the daughter of Donald and Georgia Brookstra of Davenport.

She graduated from Davenport West High School in 1978. She enjoyed her time as a synchronized swimmer. Deborah went on to attend Hope College in Holland, Michigan, where she earned a Bachelor's in Business. She also earned a degree in Interior Design at Scott Community College in Bettendorf.

After college she worked with her mother at Interior Bath Design for 16 years. Later, she worked at Steve's Mirror and Glass for 20 years.

In 2006, she married Larry Orendorff of Moline, and they resided in Bettendorf. Over the years, they spent a lot of time at their family cottage in Michigan and enjoyed camping with their friends in Wisconsin. She also enjoyed shopping with her sister and going to lunches and dinners with her family.

Deborah Lynn was the sweetest, most loving person who always put others first. Those that knew her always fell in love within moments with her sweet soul. She definitely fought extremely hard her entire life with her health struggles. She was a true angel on this earth, with a heart of gold and will be missed by all.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Larry Orendorff, Bettendorf; daughter, Michele Orendorff, Moline; son, Thomas Orendorff, Colona; granddaughter, Quinn Ford, Moline; sister, Sonya Kavanaugh, Bettendorf; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and their beloved dog, Remington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald & Georgia Brookstra, and sister, Rebecca Brookstra French.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
BETTENDORF CHRISTIAN CHURCH, Worship Center
3487 Towne Pointe Drive, Bettendorf, IA
Sep
25
Service
12:00p.m.
BETTENDORF CHRISTIAN CHURCH, Worship Center
3487 Towne Pointe Drive, Bettendorf, IA
I was so sad and sorry to hear about Debbie. I didn´t know she was struggling with her health. It was really good to see her at the last class reunion. She looked great! I´m glad I got to talk to her! Wishing your family peace and strength now and the days ahead. Deepest sympathy. Karen & Pud Ryan
Karen Ryan
September 19, 2021
Larry, So sorry to hear of Deb's passing. She was a great lady and friend. You and your family are in my prayers. God bless you my friend.
Eugene Sutton
September 8, 2021
