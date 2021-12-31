Deborah H. Smith

January 2, 1957-December 24, 2021

MILAN-Deborah H. Smith, 64, of Milan, IL, passed away Friday December 24, 2021 in Moore Haven, FL.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Private family interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Deborah was born January 2, 1957 in Franklin, New Hampshire, a daughter of Burl and Saralee Holmes Hedgepeth.

She worked for the Rock Island Community Area Project. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Milan American Legion and enjoyed bowling in area leagues.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Heidi (Ron) Stevenson, Moore Haven, FL, Jason (Melissa) Smith, Rock Island, Adam Smith, Tacoma, WA, and Ashley Smith, Arkansas; grandchildren, Lindsay Smith, Chelsay Heggen, Erica Sperry, Nicole Blood, Jacob Abell, Lindsey Abell, Natalee Smith, Olivia Smith, Ryan Poe and Raymond Poe; great grandchildren, Dominic, Savannah, Aria, Marilyn, Dakota, Jackson and Sawyer; loving sisters, Mary Norton, LeClaire, IA and Barbara Rice, Davenport, IA; and many nieces, nephews and other family.

Deborah was preceded in death by her son, Eric Smith; parents, Burl and Saralee; and her brother, Jay Hedgepeth.

