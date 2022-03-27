Debra S. Holland

September 29, 1956-March 24, 2022

FULTON-Debra S. Holland, 65, of Fulton, IL, died March 24, 2022 in Clinton, IA.

Per Debbie's wishes, cremation rites were accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 12:30 - 3:30 pm at the Cordova Civic Center in Cordova, IL. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Scott; her mother, Nadine McDowell of East Moline, IL; a daughter-in-law, Jeanette Holland of LeClaire, IA; three grandchildren, Justin, Graham and Emersyn Holland; one sister, Glenda (Richard) Childers.

To view full obituary and service information visit www.bosmarenkes.com.