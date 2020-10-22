Debra L. (Vatt) Mindrup

December 29, 1953 - October 19, 2020

Debra L. (Vatt) Mindrup, 66, of East Moline, passed away, Monday, October 19, 2020, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, with her family by her side.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family graveside service will be held. Inurnment will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church or to the Western Illinois University Foundation. Later next spring the family wishes to have a time to visit and a Celebration of Life at the church followed by dessert and refreshments. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Debra was born on December 29, 1953, in Davenport, the daughter of David and Marjorie (Ingwers) Vatt. She graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque, and previously attended Moline High School. She married Richard Mindrup on February 26, 1987, in Rock Island.

Deb was a life-long member of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church in Moline, where she also previously served as a custodian. She was a talented cross-stitch artist and created many beautiful pieces for her family and for church fundraisers. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. Her hobbies included playing cards, feeding squirrels and birds, and watching Hallmark movies.

Survivors include her mother, husband, daughter, Kristi (Mindy Diaz) Mindrup, Rock Island; sister, Kris (Jerry) Wainwright, Sherrard; niece, Kelly Wainwright, LeClaire; and three step-children, Laura (Chris West) Weaver, Chander, AZ, Steve (Joy) Mindrup, Marion, IA, and Katie (Mike) McKean, Silvis.

She was preceded in death by her father and a very special Dachshund named Lily.

