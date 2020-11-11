Della M. McCroskey

May 31, 1925-November 6, 2020

Della Mae (Hanson) McCroskey passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 after a short illness.

Della was born on May 31, 1925. She was raised in Hancock County, Iowa; graduated from Britt High School in 1942 and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1947 from the University of Iowa. Della and W.G. "Mac" McCroskey married on June 5, 1949.

Della was a surgical nurse at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Maynard Hospital in Seattle, WA. She was active in Adams School PTA, including serving as president; she was a Cub Scout Den Mother, and Assistant Girl Scout Leader. Mac and Della supported all of the extra-curricular activities chosen by their children.

Mac and Della were charter members of Christ United Methodist Church and were active members for many years. She was a member of Davenport Chapter Order of the Eastern Star where she served in several offices. She was also a member of Daughters of the Nile. In all activities, Della contributed her talents of sewing, knitting, baking and cooking. She baked thousands of pies, loaves of bread, homemade noodles, brownies, and perhaps tens of thousands chocolate chip cookies.

Della was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, W.G. "Mac" McCroskey, parents, Norman and Christena (Mikkelson) Hanson, brother Samuel Hanson, sister Arleen Coats, and her in-laws Orlando and Fae McCroskey.

Della is survived by her son Barry of Ames, his daughters: Lindsay of Waukee, Allyson of Bloomington, MN; her daughter Erin of Iowa City (Chris Andersen) and her brother, Charles Hanson of Athens, TX. Due to the pandemic, there will be no formal service, private inurnment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the University Of Iowa College Of Nursing or the Shriner's Children's Hospitals.