Delores A. Davis, 78, of Davenport, left this earth to be greeted in heaven by the love of her life on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. A private service, including livestreaming for extended family and friends, will be held on Wednesday, December 16, at The Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Delores will be laid to rest in Conesville Cemetery, Conesville, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Delores was born in Conesville, on December 13, 1941, to Ralph and Thelma (Anthony) Solomon. She was united in marriage to Emery H. Davis on April 16, 1960, in Conesville. He recently passed away on November 5, 2020.
Delores was employed by Bishop's Buffet and later worked in manufacturing at Hansaloy Corporation. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband, and took pleasure in baking and cooking for others. Delores is best described as caring and generous to all, especially the less-fortunate, sweet and fun to be around, and an amazing and incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Loving family members surviving to cherish her memory include her children, Diane (Kurt) Rubley, Hiawatha, IA, Kim (Mark Houk) Cross, Cedar Rapids, IA, Wayne Davis (Selene Aguirre) and Brian Davis, both of Davenport; ten grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Reed, Muscatine, IA, Willard Solomon, Conesville, and Jessica Johnson, Sierra Vista, AZ.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Emery, and brothers, Darrell and Dean.
Her family wishes to express their gratitude to all for their thoughts and prayers during these two very difficult months.
