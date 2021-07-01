Deloris "Dode" Nieman

October 15, 1925-June 27, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Deloris "Dode" Nieman, 95, of Cedar Falls, passed away on June 27, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born October 15, 1925, to Glenn & Mary (Riggle) Dunlap, the middle of three daughters. She graduated from Corwith High School, then Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). In 1945 she married Kenneth Leroy Nieman in Corwith. Dode taught early education in Parkersburg and Cedar Falls retiring in 1987.

Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; their daughter, Janelle; and her sister, Joyce Werts. She is survived by her children: Jo Ellen (Dennis) Winegar of Bettendorf, Jared (Juliana) Nieman of Davenport, Jill (Doug) Danielsen of Cedar Falls, and Jon (Grace) Nieman of Brunswick, GA; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren with another on the way; and a sister, Gertrude Handleman of Albuquerque, NM.

Following a private interment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls, there will be a visitation at 10:00 am on July 6, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Deloris was an avid square dancer, reader, life-long learner, and accomplished seamstress and needle worker. She was an active volunteer in non-profit and church organizations recognized by Governor Terry Branstad with The Governor's Award for Volunteerism.