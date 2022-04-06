Denise Kay Kroeger

August 26, 1961-April 1, 2022

DAVENPORT-Denise Kay Kroeger, resident of Handicapped Development Center, 2700 Linwood Court, Davenport, IA, passed away April 1, 2022, at the age of 60. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10 am at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the mortuary. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Denise was born August 26, 1961, at the DeWitt Community Hospital to Arlen Dennis and Patricia Rose (Costello) Kroeger. She attended Glenwood State Hospital School and Truman School and enjoyed participation in the HDC workshop on Brady Street. Denise was recognized by HDC for Outstanding Achievement in the Residential Center Program 2010-2011. Denise especially loved listening to country music and attending the concerts at the Mississippi Valley Fair and enjoyed the use of the sensory trail at The Residential Center, graciously donated by many civic organizations. She participated in Special Olympics earning many medals and ribbons and attended Camp Courageous.

Denise's family would like to thank all the devoted staff of HDC for the decades of care and attention you have shown, you are counted among her extended family. A special appreciation to the organizations donating the materials, time and talent to helping to improve the quality of life for the residents of HDC.

She is survived by sisters, Melinda Kroeger, Teresa (Mike) Dickinson, nephews Geoffrey (Lynn) Dickinson, Christian Dickinson and Joshua Dickinson and great nephew Grant, great niece Lyla, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Kathleen A. (Kroeger) Simants.

The family would appreciate donations being made to Handicapped Development Center, so they can continue improving the quality of life for people with disabilities.