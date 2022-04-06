Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Denise Kay Kroeger
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers

Denise Kay Kroeger

August 26, 1961-April 1, 2022

DAVENPORT-Denise Kay Kroeger, resident of Handicapped Development Center, 2700 Linwood Court, Davenport, IA, passed away April 1, 2022, at the age of 60. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10 am at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the mortuary. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Denise was born August 26, 1961, at the DeWitt Community Hospital to Arlen Dennis and Patricia Rose (Costello) Kroeger. She attended Glenwood State Hospital School and Truman School and enjoyed participation in the HDC workshop on Brady Street. Denise was recognized by HDC for Outstanding Achievement in the Residential Center Program 2010-2011. Denise especially loved listening to country music and attending the concerts at the Mississippi Valley Fair and enjoyed the use of the sensory trail at The Residential Center, graciously donated by many civic organizations. She participated in Special Olympics earning many medals and ribbons and attended Camp Courageous.

Denise's family would like to thank all the devoted staff of HDC for the decades of care and attention you have shown, you are counted among her extended family. A special appreciation to the organizations donating the materials, time and talent to helping to improve the quality of life for the residents of HDC.

She is survived by sisters, Melinda Kroeger, Teresa (Mike) Dickinson, nephews Geoffrey (Lynn) Dickinson, Christian Dickinson and Joshua Dickinson and great nephew Grant, great niece Lyla, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Kathleen A. (Kroeger) Simants.

The family would appreciate donations being made to Handicapped Development Center, so they can continue improving the quality of life for people with disabilities.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Apr
9
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.