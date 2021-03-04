Menu
Sister Denise Vrombaut O.S.B
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Sister Denise Vrombaut, O.S.B.

December 30, 1933-March 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Sister Denise Vrombaut, O.S.B., 87, of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, IL, passed away Wednesday March 3, 2021 at the Monastery.

Due to COVID protocols, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, in the Chapel of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, and will be live-streamed by the monastery. A private Christian wake service will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the monastery. Private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery.

Donna Marie Vrombaut was born December 30, 1933 in Moline, Illinois, a daughter of Peter and Mary DeRycke Vrombaut. She attended St. Mary's School, Moline and graduated from Alleman High School, Rock Island. Sister Denise entered the Benedictine community on September 1, 1952 and made her final profession as a Benedictine Sister on August 23, 1957.

Her ministry included serving at St. Mary Monastery in Food Service, Hospitality as Guest Coordinator, Receptionist and Transportation Director.

She is survived by her Benedictine Sisters, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Vrombaut; and her sister, Anna Vrombaut Wilsey.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Wake
6:30p.m.
Chapel of St. Mary Monastery
Rock Island, IL
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Chapel of St. Mary Monastery
Rock Island, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fond memories of my aunt and wonderful trips to Nauvoo when I was a baby!! I was so proud to be named after you.. you can now rest with your parents and siblings
Denise Fender
Family
March 4, 2021
