Dennis C. Blocker

February 10, 1950-June 15, 2021

BETTENDORF-Dennis C. Blocker, 70, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. No services will be held at this time. Cremation rites will be accorded. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Dennis was born on February 10, 1950, in Davenport, to Harry Higgins and Anita Blocker. He was very interested in Native American customs and traditions. Denny was a 6th generation Shaman, which is a medicine man in Native American culture. He was a very spiritual man. Denny was part of the Midwestern Fox Tribe and lived on a reservation growing up.

Denny was an extremely friendly person that never met a stranger. He enjoyed playing pranks on people and loved telling jokes. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and will always be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Faith Marsh; significant other, Penny Flatman; and great-grandchildren, Sage Marsh and Amariyah Marsh; along with 3 brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandsons, Bobby Marsh and Nicholas Marsh.